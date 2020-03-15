The shooting of “Batman” with Pattinson was suspended due to coronavirus

The shooting of “Batman” while suspended. Photo: twitter.com/mattreevesLA

Warner Bros. from a-z of the coronavirus in two weeks suspended shooting a reboot of “Batman”. The decision was taken when the crew had to move from London to Liverpool (Britain), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the statement the Studio, they continue to monitor the situation.

Warner Bros. still moving forward with work on other films, in particular, with a reboot of “the Matrix” and bioptica “King Richard” about the father of tennis players Serena and Venus Williams will Smith in the title role.

Monday in London to start shooting the last part of the “Fantastic creatures”, however, as specified, the plans can change.

The new “Batman” with Robert Pattinson takes Director Matt Reeves. Premiere to be held on 25 June 2021.

