The shooting of “Dr. Strange 2” will begin on schedule

Marvel studios has no intention of abandoning previously announced shooting schedule of the film “Doctor strange 2”. As reports Collider, Director Sam Raimi and others involved in the project will continue the work in the conditions of limitations in the fight against the spread of coronavirus.

Note that shooting is supposed to start in late June, 2020 with an eye to the premiere in may 2021. The final version of the script of the film will include Michael Waldron, who had previously been involved in the creation of the series of another popular comic character – Loki.

The wound became known that “Doctor strange 2” plot will be linked with the series “Vandalized” and its main character scarlet Witch will be one of the key characters of the sequel. Recall that Marvel studios was forced to seek a new Director to continue after January 2020 from participation in the project refused the Creator of the first series of Scott Derrickson, the Parties decided not to continue the cooperation because of some “creative differences”.

“Doctor strange” was released in 2016 and has collected about $ 700 million. The main role is played by British actor Benedict Cumberbatch.