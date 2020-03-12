The shooting of the biopic on Elvis Presley suspended due to the intrusion of Tom Hanks cov

Following the information about the disease Tom Hanks and his wife coronavirus, it became known that Warner Bros. ceased production of biographical film by baz Luhrmann about Elvis Presley that took place in Australia and which involved actor. It is reported by indiewire.

“The health and safety of members of our company is always our top priority, and we take precautions to protect all who work on our productions around the world. We work closely with Australian public health agencies to identify everyone who may have had contact with the infected actor”, – stated in the message.

At the moment it is not known whether the tests were any other actors, Directors and crew for the disease.

We will remind, the film shot Austin Butler, Rufus Sewell, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Olivia DeJong and others. The film is currently scheduled for release on 1 October 2021.