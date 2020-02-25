The shooting of the film “Mission impossible-7” suspended in Italy due to coronavirus

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Съемки фильма "Миссия невыполнима-7" приостановили в Италии из-за коронавируса

Italy has suspended the shooting of the seventh movie “Mission impossible” due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country. About it reports Deadline, with reference to the statement by Paramount, informs BAGNET.

It is noted that the surveys were held in Venice.

The film company explained that the decision to suspend filming was taken as a precaution to protect actors and crew.

Shooting with Director Christopher Mcquarrie was supposed to last in Venice three weeks, and after the crew had planned to go to the other overseas regions.

According to the latest data, Italy was infected by a coronavirus 229 people, six of them died.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article