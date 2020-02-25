The shooting of the film “Mission impossible-7” suspended in Italy due to coronavirus

Italy has suspended the shooting of the seventh movie “Mission impossible” due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country. About it reports Deadline, with reference to the statement by Paramount, informs BAGNET.

It is noted that the surveys were held in Venice.

The film company explained that the decision to suspend filming was taken as a precaution to protect actors and crew.

Shooting with Director Christopher Mcquarrie was supposed to last in Venice three weeks, and after the crew had planned to go to the other overseas regions.

According to the latest data, Italy was infected by a coronavirus 229 people, six of them died.