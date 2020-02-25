The shooting of the film Mission impossible – 7 with Tom cruise suspended due to coronavirus

Italy has suspended the shooting of the seventh part of the movie “Mission impossible” due to the outbreak of coronavirus. About it reports Deadline, with reference to the statement by the film company Paramount.

The decision to suspend filming was taken as a precaution to protect actors and crew.

Shooting was supposed to last in Venice three weeks, and after the crew had planned to go to the other overseas regions.

The premiere is scheduled for July 2021. Director: Christopher Mcquarrie. Starring: Tom cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, POM Klementieff and others.

As previously reported, the show Giorgio Armani fashion Week was played without spectators due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in Italy.

According to the latest data, Italy was infected by a coronavirus 229.