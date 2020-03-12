The shooting of the series Riverdale suspended due to suspected coronavirus one of the members of the crew

The shooting of the fourth season of the TV series “Riverdale” is suspended due to suspicion of the coronavirus, one of the members of the crew.

According to Deadline, at the moment, the team member passes a medical examination, as he had contact with the person who confirmed the analysis of the coronavirus.

Who it is, Studio Warner Bros. chose not to extend.

At the moment, released 15 episodes of the fourth season. When to resume filming process is still unknown.

Recall that during the filming of a biopic about Elvis Presley in Australia actor Tom Hanks and his wife fell ill with middle East respiratory syndrome. At the moment, the production of biographical film suspended.