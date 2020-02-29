The shot of the blue threw the ball into his own net: video a ridiculous own goal

A nightmarish two minutes had to endure the fans, “Grenoble” during the away match of the second division of the championship of France on the field “channel”. First, on 17 minutes the visitors conceded from the penalty spot and on the 18th the team of the blue summed up goalkeeper Brice Moble.

The goalkeeper of “Grenoble”, in the goalmouth, wanted to introduce the ball into play, but did it so clumsily that scored the own goal. In fairness, we note that the 30-year-old Noble quickly tried to rectify his gaffe, but failed — the ball still crossed the goal line.

Note that the match ended with the victory of the home team with the score 2:0, which allowed the “Kanu” closer to “Grenoble” in standings on one point distance (9-e and 11-e places accordingly).

