The siege of Wuhan can be completely removed within two weeks

Блокаду Уханя могут полностью снять в течение двух недель

Blockade of the Chinese city of Wuhan, established in connection with the distribution of a new type of coronavirus, can be fully charged within two weeks. This reports the South China Morning Post , citing a statement by the city authorities.

Currently, repealed the restrictive measures in the rest of Hubei province, the statement said. In particular, restored the 80 rail stations in the near future will be resumed work of the airports. It is noted that for travel outside of the province the required certificate of health.

