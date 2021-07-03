The simplified Euro 2020 marks the departure of football from the cult of celebrity | Euro 2020

TOAs he strides through the chinchilla fur corridors of his personal quarters, devouring moon rock and leaked grasshopper tears, and occasionally breaking his daily round of 12,000 neck crunches for a 40-year-old primal screaming session. minutes, there is a At least one consolation for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Portugal may have been eliminated from Euro 2020, despite their own scoring efforts. But in better news, Ronaldo also tops “Instagram’s rich list,” according to a company called HopperHQ, which released a statement Wednesday announcing that Ronaldo had been officially enthroned as the top-earning “celebrity and influencer.”

Each Ronaldo Instagram post is said to earn $ 1.6 million, a figure that seems, in isolation, completely insane. It’s enough to elevate him above the likes of pop star Ariana Grande and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (action star and now sadly bald fraud), who are after a man whose first step to world mega-fame is approached. as a substitute for Nicky Butt against Bolton.

The rules of the binary universe state that it is necessary to point out here that Lionel Messi, caught in a ridiculous $ 1.2 million per post, is at number 7. Virat Kohli is at number 19, just ahead of Rihanna, a decent demonstration given that he plays a sport that we are told is unpopular with young people. David Beckham is at number 29, still moving forward, still a master these days of the puzzled-handsome-dad-tries-to-understand-algebra-homework frown.

And yes, none of this matters in the least outside of this foolish business world. But it does highlight another surprising thing about these surprising euros. Not many stars left.

As we progress through the quarter-finals, most of the footballers who identify as A-listers, commercial powerhouses or the elite of established club football have exited the tournament: Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Paul Pogba, Kylian Mbappé, Robert Lewandowski, several Germans and quite a lot to anyone who has ever been on the Ballon d’Or podium.

After the last 16 games, a cumulative total of 29 Champions League-winning footballers had gone home. Fourteen remained, almost all non-star defensive players. To be sure, this is partly simply a function of the draw and the fine margin results. But it is also a notable departure from the usual process.

There are obvious reasons why Euro 2020 feels different, but this reduction of the cult of personality is another aspect. It’s easy to forget that recent tournaments have been overshadowed by a kind of star iconography, a cowardly cult of celebrities. At the 2018 World Cup, Russian cities were decorated with Stalinist-scale marketing murals of the idols of the time: a Ronaldo frieze, a sphinx-shaped Messi’s head, a giant singing Neymar on the façade. from the mall.

This has been the direction of travel. Four years earlier, it was noticeable that the television production of these great summer tournaments had taken on a more persistent and sensual tone. Even the players’ outfits had changed, adapted to a more flattering ripped and polished template, mobile sports haute couture. Suddenly we are faced every few moments with cinematic close-ups, events in the field interpreted through an instant reaction cut to the most salable star. A single post is worth a million dollars. Why not spread big handfuls of these all over the net when you get the chance?

It’s easy to forget that brands and marketers haven’t always been that deep in the mix. Social media began to assert its own violent gravitational pull in Brazil 2014, where Adidas claimed to have touched the lives of 5 billion followers (there were around 7.25 billion people on the planet). Germany’s 7-1 semi-final victory in Belo Horizonte was a starting point in the rise of Twitter. Sami Khedira’s fifth goal, the hot dog salesman at the bottom of history, set a new high in tweets per minute.

This thing, this presence, was now on the field and on your lap. Since then we’ve been dealt with tournament brand hijackings, meme reaction teams, stunts, merks, corporate identities plastered on every surface of our waking lives, our dream space.

Not so much this time. This minimalist tournament hasn’t been a celebrity billboard, or a constant game of brand posturing, beyond the usual scrolling ads and corporate name checks. In a strange synchronicity, the action on the field has been characterized by collective effort, by chemistry and combinations, by teams playing to the limit of their emotions and capabilities.

There has been a reaction to this. The media machinery, the star personality instinct, is still there. In England there have been attempts to make Raheem Sterling an absolute cover star, the visible face of progress towards the quarter-finals. In practice, it feels like another way to go wrong with Sterling, a footballer who does not seek that light, who is above all a team man, a hardworking team player and, to that extent, a good example of the best of the game. story. these Euros.

Of course, it is important to distinguish the process, the commodification of a sports identity, from the real human being at its center. Watching videos of Messi at the Copa América has been like receiving a Christmas card from a favorite and affectionate uncle.

Ronaldo, the real Ronaldo, is an inspiring person and an uplifting story. Perhaps their Coke bottle moment at this tournament could even spell a power shift, players take over the retail of their own talent, no longer beholden to these foolish connections to a brand, a drink, a hamburger. Perhaps we are simply between generations, waiting for new stars while old ones age and die.

Whatever the reason, it was a genuinely refreshing spectacle, a break from the constant fascination for the club football personality; and also a reminder that the international game is in many ways the purest form of this bloated entertainment product, something players do out of love, shared experience, and a deeper notion of glory.

