The Simpsons writers have predicted the epidemic of the coronavirus ?

Share on Facebook

One of the writers of the Simpsons took the word in the Hollywood Reporter to put an end to the link between the coronavirus and the series.

The Simpson have they, once again, failed to predict a real event ? The fans seem to think that an episode of season 4 of the series has to do with the coronavirus ! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

The design of the Ipod. The election of Donald Trump. The transformation of the former husband of Kris in Caitlyn Jenner. Or even Disney buys Century Fox. Many are the times that the Simpsons predicted the future.

For some time, the rumors are so good compared to the health crisis that the world is currently experiencing. In fact, more than 137 countries must cope with a virus that arrived from China.

Thus, most of the States affected by the infection to implement drastic measures which aim to protect the populations. For the past several days, France is also in the containment quasi-total.

As each new event, fans of Simpson are looking for a ratio between the series and reality. And they seem to have found their happiness in the episode 24 of season 4 titled, Marge in Chains.

The Simpsons did not predict the coronavirus !

In this episode of the Simpsons, the town of Homer finds himself in the throes of a flu that came straight from Japan after the husband of the Margin is open a package prepared by a sick employee.

Unfortunately, the report doesn’t seem to amuse the writers. Those have also taken the word in the Hollywood Reporter to put an end to the rumors.

“I don’t like to see the episode, be used for nefarious purposes. The very idea that some people use it to pass the coronavirus as a plan from asia is terrible. Try to blame Asia for it… I find it disgusting !”

Explained so Bill Oakley who was inspired by “the Hong Kong flu in 1968 ” for the episode of the Simpson. “It was supposed to represent something absurd, that someone coughs on a box, and that the virus would survive nearly 8 weeks. “

“It was done on purpose to make it cartoon because we wanted to make it silly not scary, and even less spread of evil intentions. “Not a chance !