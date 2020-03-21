The sister of the football Italian Serie A was shot in the back (photo)

Sister 29-year-old midfielder of Italian “Verona” Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu (pictured), are in isolation in Italy because of the pandemic coronavirus, died at the home of football in Ghana, reports happyghana.com.

The tragedy occurred in the city of Berekum. It is reported that the girl shot in the back killed her roommate. The killer, nicknamed Kobe went on the run and wanted by police.

Deceased sister of footballer Hagar

Verona sent condolences to the player. “The club expresses its deepest condolences and most heartfelt close location to Emmanuel Badu in connection with the death in tragic circumstances of his sister Hagar”, — said in Twitter the Italian club.

By the way, the player, whose contract belongs to the “Udinese”, appealed to the public to help find 40-year-old attacker, a photo of which he posted on his page.

The alleged killer

Note that in 2018, the midfielder Badu (by the way, the U20 world champion and best player of Ghana 2015) was hospitalized during the pre-season when he was diagnosed with pulmonary embolism, and later a long time recovering after injuries of the cruciate ligaments of the knee.

