The situation in Syria is heating up: killed 29 Turkish soldiers

In the Syrian province of Idlib, where Turkey has started fighting against the regime ruling in Syria, President Bashar al-Assad, as a result of attacks killed 29 Turkish soldiers.

This was announced on Friday, the Governor of the border province of Hatay Rahmi Dogan.

“In Idlib killed 29 of our military, injured 36 soldiers. They continue to provide medical assistance”, — he told on air of TV channel NTV.

In particular, the Russian aviation bombed the town of Saraqib, towns Sernin, dadich, Mardi and Nairab in Idlib province, as well as the village of Daret due to the in the province of Aleppo. Most people died in Serine — there the victims of air strikes began to 8 people.

