The situation is catastrophic: published shocking information on the death toll from COVID-19 in Italy

In Italy, which has become the epicenter of the pandemic coronavirus in the world, the number of deaths in recent days reached a peak for the time of observation, and amounted to 627. This was at the briefing said the head of the civil defence services Angelo Borrelli. Recall that one of the victims in Bergamo was our compatriot, came to Italy to work.

The number of infection cases increased to 47 021, 4670 including new infections.

Thus, the total number of lethal outcomes of the disease in the country rose to 4032, and the total number of infected people has exceeded 47 thousand.

At the same time recovered from COVID-19 5129 people.

Recall that in the world the number of infected with coronavirus is approaching 250 thousand people, the number of victims of the pandemic — to 10 thousand. In Ukraine at the moment of coronavirus infection has died three people.

