The Snow Queen: Olaf is at the heart of a mini-series new !

Several months ago, fans were able to see the second part of The Snow Queen. Olaf may well have its own tv series !

This Tuesday, April 7, Disney + has opened its doors in France, and fans are likely to enrol. The franchise plans to unveil a mini-series around The Snow Queen with Olaf !

Last November, thees Disney fans have been able to find Elsa, Anna and Olaf for the second part of The Snow Queen. It had been over six years that the spectators were waiting for the continued adventures of the princesses.

Thus, the latter have not been disappointed with the second component. They were able to hear new music and they learned more about the powers of Elsa. In addition, fans were able to follow a whole new plot.

The Snow Queen knows a huge success, but does anyone know if there will be a third installment. For the moment, Disney hasn’t announced anything, and this could be the end for Elsa and Anna.

So far, Olaf has not said its last word. In fact, the snowman the envy of the smallest and of the largest. As well, it will come back on Disney + very soon !

The Snow Queen : a mini-series about Olaf Disney + !

Disney + has opened its doors on Tuesday 7 April in France. Due to the coronavirus, the internet users have had to wait a little to enroll. However, the deductible reserve is a beautiful program.

In fact, Disney + account well attract a maximum of customers. For this, the platform has put online a spin-off of High School Musical. Then, she proposed a live-action around the lady and the Tramp.

Nevertheless, The Snow Queen remains the strong point of Disney. Because of this, the string will be put online this week a mini-series around Olaf. It is called “At Home With Olaf” and it is inspired by the coronavirus.

This is Hyrum Osmond who has fully completed the mini-series with him during the confinement. This last has been doing this in just a few weeks. Then, Josh Gad will lend his voice to the snowman. Thus, there will be no change to the level of the voice of the character.

Thus, this mini-series around The Snow Queen is going to attract a dense public. There is no doubt that it should be a carton on the platform. In any case, we already look forward to see what Olaf when he is stuck at home ! The latter does not miss imagination to deal with.