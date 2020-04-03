The soloist of group Uma2rman sixth child was born: the first photos

44-year-old lead singer of the band Uma2rman Vladimir Kristovskiy and his wife Olga Pilevsky again became parents.

The couple had a girl who became the sixth child to Kristovsky and the second for Polevskoy.

“Hello everyone!!! We have again the occasion. In addition we have!!! At 15.09 in Moscow. Girl… I Have the fifth. Called Thea. And means 6 children now I have. Who would have told me, wouldn’t believe”, the musician wrote, adding a photo of the new baby.



From Kristovsky four daughters by his first wife Valeria Roman, and in 2016, Olga Pilevsky gave birth to a son Fyodor.

We will remind, on March 29, the famous Irish singer Ronan Keating was born the fifth child.

The child was born and humorist Evgeny Petrosyan.

