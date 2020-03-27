The soloist of the famous therapy was in intensive care for the virus

The soloist of the Rammstein till Lindemann ill with the coronavirus and is in intensive care.

It is reported by the tabloid Bild.

“Coronavirus drama till Lindemann (57 years)! The singer is currently in the intensive care unit of the Berlin hospital”, – is spoken in the message.

According to the publication, the state of the frontman, he needs ventilation.

In General, the number of infected people in Germany at the moment, according to statistics from the Robert Koch Institute, about 42 of 228 people, according to the Johns Hopkins University (USA) – 47 278.

According Worldmeters in the world is infected with a coronavirus 549 147 people, of whom 128 623 recovered and 24 died 863. In Ukraine is confirmed by the 218 cases Covid-19, including 5 deaths, 4 people were recovered.