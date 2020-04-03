The son of Angelina Jolie returned to the United States at the time of quarantine

Angelina Jolie. Photo: Getty Images

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie told whether her son Maddox to continue their education in South Korea, he was forced to interrupt the pandemic of coronavirus.

In an interview for the popular South Korean newspaper DongA Daily Hollywood actress said that now Maddox is with his brothers and sisters in the United States.

However, the star is assured, that to change the school her adopted son has no plans, and as soon as the pandemic subsides, he will return to school.