The son of Babkin was in intensive care: what is the reason

The wife of a famous musician Sergey Babkina Snezhana reported that their eldest son Arthur, who recently in training I broke my arm, was in intensive care. The disturbing news she shared on his page on Instagram, post a photo from the hospital.

Snezhana told that Arthur is now in the intensive care unit of the Kharkiv regional children’s hospital. To protect parents from such situations, she described their distress and urged not to self-medicate.

Says that the disease began to appear in Friday and Sunday increased cough, runny nose.

“Monday added, the temperature of 38.5. Night temperature above 41. I said call an ambulance. Arthur talked me out of it, brought down the temperature of the Nurofen + 10 min cool bath (30 degrees). Tuesday — cough, runny nose, fever 38,5−39,5. Bring down. Has caused home the nurse for a blood test. Tonight the temperature was not. In the morning says it hurts to cough, hurts to breathe — abdominal pain”, — said Babkin.

She called the doctor who immediately sent Arthur to the hospital, where the boy revealed a pneumonia and placed in intensive care.

“Arthur barely made it from the car to the door of the clinic, it was hard to breathe! Got an x-ray – pneumonia with complications. The defeat of several segments of the lung. Quickly taken to the intensive care unit. Now he is in the ward in the intensive care unit for observation. A triple dose of antibiotics. Constant control”, — said Snezana.

She also encouraged all the time to seek medical help. In the current situation of coronavirus is particularly important.

