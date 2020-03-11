The son of the founder of Playboy magazine Hugh Hefner for the first time will become a father

Cooper Hefner and Scarlett Byrne. Photo: Getty Images

The son of the founder of Playboy magazine Hugh Hefner Cooper Hefner will be the first time father.

His wife Scarlett Byrne, who played the role of a student of Slytherin house Pension Parkinson in the films about Harry Potter, pregnant with first child.

This summer we will welcome a new family member”, — signed photo of the pregnant wife of Hefner.

About it whose appearance is expected in the summer — little Mr. or Mrs. Hefner, not yet reported.