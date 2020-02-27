The source of the epidemic of the coronavirus could be not in China, made an important statement

Deadly coronavirus COVID-19, which is rapidly spreading around the world, could initially appear not in China. On Thursday, February 27, at a press conference said the head of the special Commission against the spread of pneumonia the State Committee for health Zhong Nanshan.

“The outbreak first appeared in China, but not necessarily that it originated in China”, — TASS quoted the words of Zhong Nanshan.

As of the morning of 27 February in China have died 2804, the number of infected during the spread of the virus was 82 185 people, has recovered 32 904 people.

Recall, the outbreak caused by a novel coronavirus, the disease was recorded in late December, 2019 in the most densely populated city in Central China — 12-million city of Wuhan. The world health organization recognized it as an emergency situation on an international scale. Outside China, cases of infection were identified in 42 countries.

Meanwhile, the virus made it to Denmark. According to Reuters, infected man returned to Denmark after a vacation at a ski resort in Northern Italy. He was placed under home quarantine.

Italy is really becoming a country where coronavirus may spread throughout Europe. In this state also recorded its first case of infection Covid-19 among Ukrainians.

As reported by “facts”, the coronavirus became faster to spread outside of China than inside the country.

