“The speed was just crazy”: the most humble member of “the Bachelor-10” details revealed date…

In the fourth installment of the romantic reality TV STB “the Bachelor-10” the main character Max Mikhailuk, together with the participants went to Sunny Thailand. On the first individual date a Bachelor, invited the shy girl, the project, according to the rest of the bachelorette. This 23-year-old Christina from Ugledar. But a date with her was one of the most soulful and at the same time passionate, it ended with a long kiss in the pool!

In an exclusive interview with “FACTS” Christina told me as he got on the project, why doesn’t love jewelry and what does the tattoo on her arm.

For me the project “the Bachelor” began even before the moment when I pressed the “fill profile”, — said Cristina. — In early may of last year, I got a job as children’s entertainer in Greece. My contract was issued for six months, but due to certain conditions that didn’t suit me, and after futile attempts to find a compromise with the leadership I had to terminate my job and go home a month earlier. On my return I was upset about the outcome of the case, as I really loved spending time with the children. I even began to doubt the correctness of his choice, when one evening, I stumbled upon the website of the STB and see what is casting in the project “the Bachelor-10”.

— Have you been following up to this reality?

— Watched a few past seasons, and I loved to see how the emerging feelings. I haven’t been in love and it seems that even forgotten how to do it (laughs. — Ed.). But still decided to try it. This adventure led to the fact that I was one of the last participants, which took in reality. Looking back, I realize that if I decided to stay in Greece, we would max never met! Isn’t that fate? All roads lead us to where we should be.

— What was your first impression of Me.

— I immediately noticed his gaze and smile. When I saw him smile, I instantly became calm, although a minute ago I was sitting in the limo with trembling hands. Even during the first short conversation it was impossible not to feel its energy. Max seemed very confident man with wise eyes and a beautiful smile. I wanted to know him better.

— On the first individual date in Thailand Max will invite you!

For me it was a shock. Seriously! I didn’t immediately see the invitation, but when we saw it, the first thing thought that Max simply welcomes us with arrival in Thailand. But it turned out even better! I went with the invitation and could not believe it (laughs. — Ed.).

Then everything was like a fairy tale. The bachelor drove me to the jewelry factory and invited her to choose a piece. I’ve been trying to build a logical chain: I and jewelry factory, where the relationship (laughs. — Ed.)? The fact that I am indifferent to the decorations. I found it fascinating that it was not just buying jewelry, but a real tour of the jewelry factory. We have seen how gems are mined, how they are treated. In fact, it’s hard work!

— You were honest with max, talking about his family.

— Actually I have a great family. I admire our relationship with mom. It is about these relationships with my children, I dream. There are no topics that we would not be able to discuss with her. Just know that she always will understand me and support. As a child I was a stubborn child. For example, at four years old, my aunt scolded for a prank, then I’m with her a week not talking. At that moment I was difficult to find a common language. Even sweets to appease failed! A mother and grandmother I am often spoiled child. It is difficult to remember a time when my little sister screamed. To communicate with us as adults. I am very grateful to the family for my education.

You have a hand tattoo — ohana…

— This word means “family”. After grandmother died, I rethought a lot of things. It seems to me that I don’t fully appreciate what I had: our grandma song soup on her secret recipe, sharing photos. I wish I didn’t forget about the real values of life.

— Your date with max called one of the most romantic. In the end you suggested that max take a dip in the pool — I think for him it was a surprise!

— This decision was for me, totally spontaneous! And I’m glad Max is supported me. The evening was so perfect that I just didn’t want to finish it. Yes, by the time rose had already been, but to say goodbye didn’t want any. I wanted to stop time. And it always happens when I see max. I felt that our meeting is gaining momentum. The speed was just crazy (laughing. — Ed.). And, of course, so no kissing there, no way! We wanted this, and I’m glad it happened.

— But you admitted it to the rest of the participants.

— I didn’t want to talk about kiss girls, because we’re not friends, hardly anyone for me sincerely glad. For me a kiss is not a trophy. This is our special, private moment that was between me and max.

— Some girls think you’re too modest.

— I think being natural. I have a touch of introvert. I watch closely, and then make a decision — to open man or not. How I manifest myself in the project, for me is fine. The girls were quick to hang up on each other’s labels. I push away from internal sensations and will not create discomfort in order to convince them otherwise. Find its beauty. It’s nice to be no one understood, but one of the only male studied, saved, and hidden. MAKS me feels — and this is important.

