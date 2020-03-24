The spin-off, The Walking Dead, postponed because of the sars coronavirus !

Share on Facebook

Fans of The Walking Dead are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the spin-off. However, the chain AMC delaying its release !

Yesterday evening, fans of The Walking Dead were able to see a new episode of season 10. AMC is not going to distribute on the spin-off of the series !

Season 10 of The Walking Dead is about to be completed in the United States. The fans were able to follow the conflict with the Whisperers and they have made several victims. The new season clearly has not missed action.

In addition, the fans have had to say goodbye to Michonne in the last episode. In fact, she has learned that Rick is still alive, and she is a party to search for her. Does anyone know if Danai Gurira return in the series.

In any case, it seems that the show runners would have wanted to leave an open end for this character. For its part, AMC does not want to leave aside the universe of The Walking Dead. As well, it’s been several months since the chain tease the arrival of a spin-off.

After this series, and FTWD, the fans had to discover the World Beyond. This spin-off is happening just after the apocalypse of zombies. Then, he puts forward a group of young people who are trying to survive !

The Walking Dead : spin-off pushed back because of the virus !

The spin-off of The Walking Dead going on well before Rick and Daryl. Because of this, the fans could well learn more about the zombie outbreaks. In addition to this are Alexa Mansour and Aliyah Royal which will take the main roles. These last will in the skin of two sisters who are trying to find his.

The series was supposed to happen on the 12th of April just after the end of the season 10 of The Walking Dead. Nevertheless, AMC has just announced that the distribution of the spin-off is pushed back. According to the Twitter account of the show, she is expected to arrive ” later this year” .

Thus, there is no date scheduled for the spin-off. It seems that the string pushes the series due to the coronavirus. The turning of the World Beyond is completed for several weeks. Nevertheless, the episodes have not yet moved into post-production.

The box of post production is located in California. Thus, because of the virus, the show runners can’t ensure the assembly of the episodes and the various special effects. It will therefore take several months to be able to see the spin-off.