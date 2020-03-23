The spiritual leader of Iran has accused the U.S. of creating a special strain of coronavirus – a deadly to…

After the ex-President of Iran said that the coronavirus is a lab created biological weapon, the spiritual leader of the country Ayatollah Ali Khamenei publicly accused the United States in the development of a special strain of the coronavirus. According to the publication The Independent, Ali Khamenei, is sure that the Americans have created a “special version” COVID-19 based on genetic information, in order to “aiming to” destroy the Iranians.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also said that the sanctions imposed by the West against Iran is to hamper the fight against the virus. And refused the proposal of U.S. President Donald trump for help in the fight against the epidemic. “No you do not trust. You can bring in our country the cure, which supports the virus and prevents its eradication,” said the Iranian leader, called US “the worst enemy” of his country.

In Iran from the coronavirus has died at least 1685 people. Infected with more than 22 thousand people.

Meanwhile, as wrote earlier “FACTS”, the US came in third place for number of infected COVID-19 after China and Italy.

