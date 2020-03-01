The sportswoman has stolen intimate photos

By Maria Batterburyon

American golfer Paige Spiranic told me that her ex-boyfriend stole from her her intimate photos and shared them with their friends.

The girl leads Marca.

So, Speranza, which I think is the sexiest golfer in history, said that several years ago her ex-boyfriend took pictures of her intimate and merged them friends. “A warning not to do such photos. It sounds like a fun and sexy idea, but is it worth the risk? Many of us have done it,” said the American.

Speranza is a very popular personality in social networks. Only in Instagram signed more than 2 million people.

Maria Batterbury

