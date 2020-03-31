The spread of coronavirus in Ukraine and the world can be monitored online

In the Council of national security and defense of Ukraine has created an electronic map of the distribution of the incidence of coronavirus COVID-19 in the world and in Ukraine.

The map is updated daily statistics on laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease, number of patients and those who recovered, as well as the number of deaths and the number of suspected COVID-19.

Data are presented in Ukraine and in the whole world. View the card here.

On the morning of March 31 in the world contracted the coronavirus 786 292 people. Deaths 37 819. Recovered 165 068 people.

We will remind, according to 10:00 on March 31, in Ukraine 549 confirmed cases COVID-19. Recorded 13 fatalities and eight cases of recovery of patients.

“FACTS” online monitor the number of infected, deceased and recovered in Ukraine, including in the context of each area.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter