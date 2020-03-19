The star actor of “Game of thrones” got drunk with his wife and staged a brawl on Board the aircraft

60-year-old British actor Sean Bean and his 33-year-old wife Ashley Moore has arranged uproar in the plane of the British Airways flight, EN route from Vancouver, Canada to London. According to witnesses, Sean and Ashley flying in business class, immediately after landing, leaned on was served to passengers free wine. And both had pretty to get drunk. First they were in a good mood. But then, somewhere mid-way between husband and wife quarreled.

As The Sun reported, Moore suddenly poured a glass of white wine directly onto the lap of her husband. And he furious jumped up and with a cry threw Ashley his glass. The rescue of the stewards tried to calm the raging passengers. However, the police decided not to attract.

Sean Bean known for the role of Boromir in the trilogy “the Lord of the rings” and Eddard stark in the HBO television series “Game of thrones” as well as work in the films “Golden eye”, “Troy”, “Anna Karenina”, “national Treasure”, “silent hill”.

Ashley Moore — his fifth wife. Four previous marriages ended in divorce. The first wife of the actor was his high school sweetheart Debra James, whom he married at the age of 21 in 1981. In 1990, his wife was the actress Melanie hill, and in 1997-m — the actress Abigail Cruttenden. In 2008, Sean has tied the knot with Georgina Sutcliffe, who was the Manager of a bar in the theatre in which Bean was playing Macbeth (the reason for the divorce two years later was domestic violence from the Bina). Ashley Bean married in 2017.