The star of “300” Gerard Butler will carry the Olympic flame in Sparta

Actor Gerard Butler, best known for starring in the film “the 300 Spartans”, will take part in relay of Olympic flame and will carry it to the Greek city of Sparta. This information was confirmed by the mayor Evangelos Laliotis, writes neoskosmos.

The fire lighting ceremony of the Olympic games-2020 will start on March 12 in Olympia. The torch will travel around Greece, after his special flight will deliver the Japanese capital Tokyo, where this year from July 24 to August 9 will be the game. Butler will make his stage of the relay on March 14.

We will remind, a film by Zack Snyder of “300” was released in 2007 and gathered more than 456 million dollars worldwide with a budget of 65 million dollars. In 2014 saw the light of the sequel of the picture — “300: rise of an Empire”. The moment where the king Leonid resets the Ambassador in the “pit of death” with a shout “This is Sparta!” later spawned dozens of memes.