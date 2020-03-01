The star of a hit Russian series again became a mother at age 40

The star of the series “kitchen”, the 40-year-old Russian actress Elena Armin van Buuren in the third time became a mother. About the artist said network Instagram.

She gave birth to a boy in a Moscow clinic on 21 February, but temporarily kept it a secret.

“Spring! Happiness is the same! In fairness we have to admit: while February was not so bad! In any case, February 21, in the bright, Sunny day this month, when I smell this, the long-awaited spring, and eyes blinded from the blue of heaven, I gave birth to a son” — she wrote.

As he wrote, “FACTS”, a popular Ukrainian singer Jamal said she is ready to take a break in career and to devote himself to the family. The winner of “Eurovision” plans to have a second child. Jamal believes that it is possible to successfully combine family and career, but do not want to miss the most important moments — it is her child.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter