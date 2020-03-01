The star of a hit Russian series again became a mother at age 40

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Звезда популярного российского сериала снова стала мамой в 40 лет

The star of the series “kitchen”, the 40-year-old Russian actress Elena Armin van Buuren in the third time became a mother. About the artist said network Instagram.

She gave birth to a boy in a Moscow clinic on 21 February, but temporarily kept it a secret.

“Spring! Happiness is the same! In fairness we have to admit: while February was not so bad! In any case, February 21, in the bright, Sunny day this month, when I smell this, the long-awaited spring, and eyes blinded from the blue of heaven, I gave birth to a son” — she wrote.

As he wrote, “FACTS”, a popular Ukrainian singer Jamal said she is ready to take a break in career and to devote himself to the family. The winner of “Eurovision” plans to have a second child. Jamal believes that it is possible to successfully combine family and career, but do not want to miss the most important moments — it is her child.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article