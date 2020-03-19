The star of “Game of thrones” also picked up the coronavirus

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Звезда "Игры престолов" тоже подхватил коронавирус

Norwegian actor Christopher Chivu, known for his role as leader of the wildling Tormund in the series “Game of thrones”, wrote on Instagram that she was infected with coronavirus.

Chivu said that she is in isolation, as it should be, but no symptoms do not bother him yet. The actor recalled that “there are people” for whom the coronavirus is really dangerous, having in mind elderly people, and called care about them.

Recall that in the midst of the epidemic Christopher Chivu stayed on to shoot the second season of the series “the Witcher” streaming platform Netflix, which is currently suspended. But now risk the entire crew of the project, which was in contact with Chivu, including lead actor Henry Cavill.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article