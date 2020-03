Yahya Abdul-mateen II preparing to play in the new “Mad Max” – it seems that he was offered a key role.

Director George Miller is developing two films in parallel. By the end of this year, he will begin shooting a fifth tape called “the Wasteland” (Wasteland) and will do the prequel to “Furiosa” about the heroine Charlize Theron and her development. Abdul-Matin will play in the prequel.

The details of the plot and roles were not disclosed.