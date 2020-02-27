The star of Harry Potter admitted that he beat the cancer

The famous British actress Julie Walters told me that she was diagnosed with colon cancer stage three.

In the interview, Walters also said that the film the secret garden, which will premiere in 2020, will probably be the last work in her acting career.

About your diagnosis the actress found out a year and a half ago after the results of imaging of the intestine.

Walters said that the news about cancer is very upset her husband.

– I will never forget the expression on his face. After my words his eyes filled with tears, she added.

Now Julie Walters healthy. She had surgery to remove part of the intestine, she also successfully completed a course of chemotherapy.

The actress has expressed doubts about continuing his career in the movies.

– I don’t think it will never appear in films. But to return to the rhythm of the shots that are on six days a week, from five in the morning to seven o’clock in the evening I will not soon, – said Walters.

69-year-old British actress Julie Walters was the most memorable to the audience in the role of Molly Weasley, mother of Ron Weasley, best friend of Harry Potter with the famous franchise.

In addition to the BAFTA and Oscar nominations, Julie Walters also has the honorary title of Chevalier of the Order of the British Empire.