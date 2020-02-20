The star of “Harry Potter” admitted that she was diagnosed with cancer (photo)

British actress Julie Walters has admitted that a year and a half ago she was diagnosed with colon cancer stage three. As informs edition The Guardian, the actress first went to the doctor with complaints of “mild discomfort” and indigestion. Then the pain intensified, began vomiting. When she first heard put to her diagnosis, I experienced a real shock. But I tried to keep a positive attitude. Moreover, physicians said that can solve the issue.

Walters also remembers the moment when she reported about the illness of her husband Grant Raffi. “I’ll never forget his face — his eyes filled with tears”, she said.

Seven-time winner of a BAFTA award and had surgery (they removed 30 cm of the intestine) and received chemotherapy after which the disease has receded.

Julie Walters known for playing Molly Weasley in the movies about Harry Potter. She also starred in the films “the adventures of Paddington”, “Mamma Mia!”, “Billy Elliot”.

This year the screens will be released film “the secret garden” featuring Julie. Immenno during the filming of this picture, the actress had been struggling with cancer.

Julie in the role of Molly Weasley

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter