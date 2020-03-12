The star of “Harry Potter” is expecting a baby from the son of the founder of Playboy (photo)

The son of the founder of Playboy, Cooper Hefner and star of the “Harry Potter” Scarlett Byrne for the first time become parents

29-year-old British actress Scarlett Byrne and her 28-year-old husband, a businessman, Cooper Hefner expecting first child. They published in social networks a picture of Scarlett with a distinctly rounded belly.

“Cooper and I are pleased to share the news that our baby is on the way. Our hearts are full of gratitude and joy, and we both can’t wait to meet the new little Hefner,” wrote Byrne in Instagram. The baby will be born in the summer.

Byrne and Hefner announced their engagement in 2015, and officially married in November of 2019. A very quiet wedding took place in California.

Cooper is the son of the famous founder of Playboy magazine Hugh Hefner from his second marriage with model Kimberly Conrad. In addition to Cooper, Huey’s, which was officially married three times and died in September 2017, there are still three children — a daughter and two sons.

Scarlett is best known for the films about Harry Potter where she played Pansy Parkinson. She also starred in the TV series “the vampire Diaries” and “Falling skies”. In February 2017 Byrne has posed naked in a photo shoot for Playboy magazine.

Scarlett in the role of Pansy Parkinson

