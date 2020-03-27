The star of “Hellboy” blamed fans for the failure of the film

David harbour, who plays the main role in the restart of “Hellboy”, believes that the film flopped because fans of the original Guillermo del Toro. In his opinion, they were hostile to the project before filming began for the new film.

“I think he has failed even before shooting began, because people didn’t want to do this movie, because in the world there was already something symbolic, created by Guillermo del Toro and Ron Perlman — said Harbor. But we did, and the film is funny, of course, he had his problems, but people were very against it, and it is their right, and there is much I’ve learned”.

Recall that the launch of “Hellboy” came out in 2019 and grossed a modest $ 44 million with a budget of 50 million.