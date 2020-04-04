The star of “Juventus” quarantined “swapped” places with the girl and wore a dress (video)

Звезда «Ювентуса» на карантине «поменялся» местами с девушкой и надел платье (видео)

Midfielder Turin “Juventus” and the national team of Brazil Douglas Costa, who faces a heavy fine from the club for a dip in the pool on the quarantine did not seem upset by this fact.

Ex-player of Shakhtar Donetsk decided to hold a fashion show with his girlfriend, and try on as the image of the brutal rapper, and sexy beauty.

Note that in the current season, the player, the transfer value of which is estimated at 30 million euros, spent in all competitions for Juventus 18 matches in which he scored two goals.

