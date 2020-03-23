The star of “Man of steel” wants to return to the role of Lois lane

The failure of film “justice League” (2017) had an impact on the entire extended universe of DC. Although half of the team managed to survive troubled times, after all, Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Wonder woman (Gal gadot) and Flash (Ezra Miller) got his own franchise, the future of the other half was covered with darkness. It is clear that ray Fisher will not return to the role of Cyborg, and Ben Affleck – to the role of Batman. What’s up to Superman as portrayed by Henry Cavill, everything is quite confusing.

Actress Amy Adams, who played in kynoselen DC Superman’s beloved Lois lane, also resides in the dark, although she stated that she would be happy to return to his role.

“I am entirely open to again play Lois lane in upcoming DC films, but hopes to feed is not necessary – as I understand it, now the Studio is moving in that direction,” said Adams in an interview with Empire magazine. We will remind that before “justice League” actress played Lois in such films as “man of steel” and “Batman vs. Superman”.

Interestingly, in 2018, Adams already asked about the future of her characters from the extended DC universe, and then the actress gave the exact same answer. Obviously, Warner Bros. really put the franchise on Superman indefinitely, since it became clear that the “justice League” has not justified itself.

Despite this, informed Henry Cavill is also clearly stated that he would agree to appear once again in the image of the Man of steel.