The star of Russian chanson, was not allowed to Ukraine

Звезду российского шансона не пустили в Украину

Performer of Russian chanson, ex-soloist of group “the tree felling” Sergei Kuprik was not allowed to Ukraine. He, as a scandalous group “vorovayki”, appeared in the occupied territories of Donbass.

That Russian singer denied entry to Ukraine for three years for visiting the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, reports a press-state frontier service service.

On the website of the Ministry also reported that the musician had arrived from Riga, and the concert took place in Donetsk in February of this year.

By the way, Kuprik after the concert in Donetsk, went to Lugansk, and as reported in social networks.

The artist himself has not reacted to the ban, the last entry in social networks, he did in Riga.

We will remind that earlier in Ukraine is not allowed well-known Russian journalist, the General producer of TV channel RTVi Alexei Pivovarov.

