The star of the Comedy home Alone Macaulay Culkin will play in the TV series American horror story

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Звезда комедии Один дома Маколей Калкин сыграет в сериале Американская история ужасов

The star of the Comedy “home Alone” Macaulay Culkin will play in the TV series “American horror story”, which was extended for another three seasons. This became known from the project’s Creator Ryan Murphy, who published in Instagram a list of actors involved in the new season.

Note that the actor had not appeared in large projects. Recently, the actor played a supporting role in the TV show, and has also appeared in commercials.

In addition to Calkin the series will star Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billy Lourdes, Adina porter, Lily Reyb, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock.

Details of the new series have not been disclosed. Release date of the new season traditionally scheduled for autumn 2020.

View this post in Instagram

#AHSSeason10

Publication from Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) Feb 26 2020 7:50 PST

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
