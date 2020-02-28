The star of the Comedy “home Alone” Macaulay Culkin will play in the TV series “American horror story”, which was extended for another three seasons. This became known from the project’s Creator Ryan Murphy, who published in Instagram a list of actors involved in the new season.

Note that the actor had not appeared in large projects. Recently, the actor played a supporting role in the TV show, and has also appeared in commercials.

In addition to Calkin the series will star Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billy Lourdes, Adina porter, Lily Reyb, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock.

Details of the new series have not been disclosed. Release date of the new season traditionally scheduled for autumn 2020.

