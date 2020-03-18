The star of “the Diesel Show,” he confessed when she gets married

Actress “Diesel Show” Victoria Bulitko, which attributed the novel with Dmitry Dikusar, solved the mystery of his personal life. It turns out that petite star have not free, for several years, she lives in a civil marriage. But the name of his beloved Vika hides, only told a little more about the mysterious satellite.

“He works at IT. And dancing, by the way, did you ever and played the drums in groups. We live together for more than 5 years. I think if people are good, they can live together well. And not — and not have to live together. Doesn’t matter painted or not”, — said in an interview Bulitko category “Kava z pepper” programs “Sravi way”.

The actress says that on the set played a lot of brides and aims to officially put a stamp in the passport and to arrange on this occasion a loud bash. And certainly she doesn’t want to organize the celebration.

“I have to delay marriage, to arrange everything and say here is the number, at this time there to be. Perhaps then I will come and get married”, said Bulitko on the channel “Ukraine”.

