The star of the horror It Finn Wolfhard will play in the Thriller Rules of werewolves

Finn Wolfhard, known for his roles in the TV series “a Very strange business” and the films “It” will star in the new Thriller “werewolf Rules” (Rules for Werewolves).

According to Deadline, the basis for the film will be a short film, which will show at the SXSW festival in March and in which Wolford also played a major role.

In the center of the plot will be a group of teenagers growing up in the wild. They’re going to find a new home, simultaneously robbing people and leaving behind clues for the police.

Will be directed by Jeremy Shaulin Rio, and writer kirk Lynn.

Shooting will begin in 2020, scheduled for release in 2021.

We will remind, this year Finn Wolfhard can be seen in the new “Ghostbusters”. In Ukrainian, the film will be released on 9 July 2020. The trailer can be viewed here.