The star of “the Matchmakers” refused to appear on the show

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Звезда "Сватов" отказалась сниматься в сериале

In the new series of the TV series “Matchmakers”, the audience will not see the actress Lyudmila Artemyev, who played Olga Kovaleva.

The actress refused to do a film project. This was stated by a colleague Artemieva, Tatiana Kravchenko, who played in the TV series Valentina Budko.

Kravchenko noted that “the Matchmakers -7” will not Artemieva because of the size of the fee.

“Seems to be something out there for the money. Maybe asked a lot?! I don’t know… the new season will be shown the story of young Bud’ko: how we met, how we evolved our love,” – said Kravchenko.

It is known that the hero of Fyodor Dobronravov Ivan Budko young will play his son Victor. Young Valentina will represent the actress Daria Rybak.

