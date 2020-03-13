The star of “the Matchmakers” refused to appear on the show
In the new series of the TV series “Matchmakers”, the audience will not see the actress Lyudmila Artemyev, who played Olga Kovaleva.
The actress refused to do a film project. This was stated by a colleague Artemieva, Tatiana Kravchenko, who played in the TV series Valentina Budko.
Kravchenko noted that “the Matchmakers -7” will not Artemieva because of the size of the fee.
“Seems to be something out there for the money. Maybe asked a lot?! I don’t know… the new season will be shown the story of young Bud’ko: how we met, how we evolved our love,” – said Kravchenko.
It is known that the hero of Fyodor Dobronravov Ivan Budko young will play his son Victor. Young Valentina will represent the actress Daria Rybak.