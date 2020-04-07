The star of the movie “Jaws,” died from complications COVID-19

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Звезда фильма "Челюсти" умерла от осложнений COVID-19

Hollywood actress and star of ” Jaws,” Lee Fierro died from complications caused by a coronavirus. The movie star was 91. We will add that last week it became known about the death of another victim COVID-19 – British comedian Eddie Large.

Recent years, Lee Fierro lived in a nursing home in Ohio. It was there that the actress was feeling worse and in a matter of days she died.

Note that in Hollywood, Lee Fierro known for its participation in the Steven Spielberg film “Jaws”. The actress played the role of Mrs. Kintner – a devastated mother of the boy who became the first victim of the shark attacks. In 1987, Lee Fierro back on screens in the film “Jaws-4”.

Maria Batterbury

