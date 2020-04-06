The star of the “real” support of a journalist who lost three days from СOVID-19 two close people (photos…

World champion football team, Germany midfielder “real” Toni Kroos (pictured) was supported by Spanish journalist Ignacio Albero, who for three days because of the coronavirus died two close relative.

“My grandmother and my father. Over the three days. Due to the coronavirus. I have no words to describe my pain,” wrote Ignacio Albero Twitter.

Ignacio Albero with his father

“Hi, Ignacio. I hope you survive this difficult time. I embrace you,” replied Toni Kroos in the recorded video.

Don pic.twitter.com/8vAq0ziZ1i — Ignacio L. Albero (@tetealbero77) April 5, 2020

Note that as of morning on April 6 in Spain, the coronavirus has infected 131 646 people, 12 of which 341 had died.

.

Photo Twitter



We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter