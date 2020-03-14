The star of “the Young Pope” Jude law will become a father for the sixth time

Famous British actor Jude law (Jude Law), who became a star of films “Sherlock Holmes” and the TV series “Young Dad”, will become a father for the sixth time. Star together with his new wife, Philippa Cohen (Philippa Coan) noticed on the streets of London.

Philip maintained their distinctly rounded belly, and the gesture hit the shot of the photographer.

Jude law with his wife

For the woman who became the third wife of the actor in April 2019, the baby will be born first, and the lo is already growing five children, including three appeared married to designer Sadie frost.

In addition, Hollywood stars illegitimate children from model Samantha Burke and singer Catherine Harding.

We will remind, earlier it became known that Katy Perry, which on 5 March declared that waiting for the firstborn from her fiance Orlando bloom, decided to postpone the wedding because of the epidemic of the coronavirus. By the way, the UN Agency on sexual and reproductive health has provided advice to pregnant women who fear effect of coronavirus on the not yet born babies.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter