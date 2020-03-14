The star of “the Young Pope” Jude law will become a father for the sixth time

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Звезда «Молодого Папы» Джуд Лоу станет отцом в шестой раз

Famous British actor Jude law (Jude Law), who became a star of films “Sherlock Holmes” and the TV series “Young Dad”, will become a father for the sixth time. Star together with his new wife, Philippa Cohen (Philippa Coan) noticed on the streets of London.

Philip maintained their distinctly rounded belly, and the gesture hit the shot of the photographer.

Звезда «Молодого Папы» Джуд Лоу станет отцом в шестой разJude law with his wife

For the woman who became the third wife of the actor in April 2019, the baby will be born first, and the lo is already growing five children, including three appeared married to designer Sadie frost.

In addition, Hollywood stars illegitimate children from model Samantha Burke and singer Catherine Harding.

We will remind, earlier it became known that Katy Perry, which on 5 March declared that waiting for the firstborn from her fiance Orlando bloom, decided to postpone the wedding because of the epidemic of the coronavirus. By the way, the UN Agency on sexual and reproductive health has provided advice to pregnant women who fear effect of coronavirus on the not yet born babies.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article