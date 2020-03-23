The star of “twist of fate” Barbra Brylska struggling with cancer

Barbra Brylska. Photo: screenshot

Polish actress Barbara Brylska, star of the film “Irony of fate or With light steam!”, struggling with cancer and suffering from back pain.

About his health 78-year-old actress said very reluctantly. Doctors diagnosed her with cancer of the tongue, reports StarHit.

Prior to this, the star complained of sciatica. She even had to hire a nurse.

She Brylska is ready to fight.

Better to let the fans wish me health! The doctors say everything will be fine. Just need time,” she told reporters.

Embed from Getty Images

Information about pandemic Brylska stronger to take care of themselves. While she was sitting in his house near Warsaw, and helps her son Ludwig.