The star was supported by 9-year-old boy, victim of bullying

A boy suffering from dwarfism, made fun of in school and he wanted to kill himself. Celebrity left the child touching the message.

Mother of nine-year-old Kuadey Bayliss suffering from dwarfism, recorded a video in which showed how the child is crying after harassed by classmates. The woman pulled her son from the school where peers mocked his short stature. In the car the child sobbed and said that he wanted to commit suicide. Mom decided to film it to show people.

I never publicly said about our problem, but I think the time has come. That’s what brings bullying at school. I already called the school Director and I want you to know too. Please, educate their children. You wonder why children commit suicide…— shared mom Bailey.

The movie with a crying Quadrom “severoceska” and scored several million views. Recently it drew the attention of Hugh Jackman, who recorded the boy’s treatment.

Quaden, you are stronger than you think, buddy. Whatever happens, know this: I’m your friend,— said the actor. He noted that bullying is absolutely not normal and urged people to be kinder to each other.

Follow Hugh on video Baileys reacted Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Know that you have friends, and I among them. I’m your friend. Though we have never met. But I think we can fix this. Your friends are with you, we’re on your side. Things will get better— appealed to baby Geoffrey in his video.

Among other celebrities who supported this boy was the star of “the Punisher” John Bernthal, Vincent D’onofrio, presenter piers Morgan.