The stars of “Contagion” Matt Damon and Kate Winslet starred in a training video about the coronavirus

Frame from the movie “Contagion”. Photo: instagram.com/kate.winslet.official

The stars of the movie “Contagion” Matt Damon, Kate Winslet, Laurence Fishbourne and others starred in a series of training videos about Covid-19.

Caste paintings of Steven Soderbergh, 2011, a story about the outbreak of a deadly virus, reunited to spread the knowledge about how to help stem the ongoing pandemic, writes Entertainment Weekly.

Actors shoot videos in partnership with the School of public health at Columbia University. In the video they share science-based information about COVID-19, provided by University experts to help viewers to better protect themselves and their community.

So, Winslet says that played the role of an epidemiologist trying to stop the spread of a hypothetical virus.

To prepare for this role, I spent time with some of the best specialists in the field of public health in the world. That was one of the most important things I’ve been taught? Wash your hands as if it affects your life, and now all it is,” in particular, says the actress, who also gives advice on how to sneeze or cough into the elbow.

Video Damon recalls that his character had immunity, while the virus killed his wife, played by Gwyneth Paltrow. The actor recalls the importance of social distantsirovaniya.

It was a movie, this is real life. I have no reason to believe that I am immune to COVID-19, and as for you, no matter how young you are. This is a new virus, and it will require time to our body and our doctors realized this and found the best way to protect us. Social distancing means that you need to be at a distance of six feet (about 1.8 meters – approx. ed.) from another person. This means not to gather in groups and to stay at home or in a certain place, if it’s telling you to do government officials,” says the actor.

Fishbourne, who played the doctor from the center for disease control adds that at this time, communication between people may be unsafe.

In the movie “Contagion” there is a scene about the tradition of the handshake. You reached out and showed the person with whom you met that you have no weapons that you don’t. Now we live so that all “wearable weapons”, even without knowing it. We know that the virus spreads through human contact. He needs us to survive, so let’s not help him,” said the actor.

It is noteworthy that the movie “Contagion” at the time, was not a box office hit, although it was well appreciated. However, in 2020 to viewing this picture comes back, more and more people, and it has become not only popular but also, unfortunately, very relevant.