The story is about family values: top 5 interesting facts about the cartoon “Forward”

Monday, March 2, in the capital’s cinema “cinema city” was prerelease urban fantasy Forward.

Brothers-elves Ian and barley Lattuca live in a fantasy world populated by trolls, goblins, dwarves, centaurs, and unicorns. Once their world was filled with magic, but those days are gone, and now the fabulous creatures fly planes, use cars, and generally lead a prosaic life. However, an unexpected discovery leads to the fact that the brothers decide to go on a journey in search of real magic from ancient legends.

Edition LeMonade have 5 facts about the movie.

Their voices two characters in the cartoon gave actress Anna GRES and popular blogger Eugene Belozerov. They duplicated two of the elves Sedalia and Urge.

Director Dan Scanlon admitted that in the creation of the cartoon he was inspired by the death of his father and relationship with his brother as a child.

As composers of the tapes were invited by Michael and Jeff Danna. Previously, the Duo wrote the soundtrack for another project Pixar “the Good dinosaur”.

In the cartoon for the first time officially will be LGBT character. They became the girl-Cyclops Range of working police officer.

The film will be released in Ukraine on March 5, 2020.