The student has invited a blind girl on prom night and touched the network

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Senior Jake Schwartz of Connecticut (USA) originally invited his blind girlfriend Paige Drury at the prom, he wrote the word Prom (Prom. – Ed.) using Braille and candy.

Touching video posted on Instagram page Today.

When the girl read to the last letter of the word Prom of sweets, guess what her boyfriend laughed and hugged Jake.

The invitation of sweets

“It’s only February, and I didn’t expect to be invited, which made the surprise even better. I feel so happy because someone cares about me and tries to make this moment special,” the girl told reporters Today.

17-year-old Jake Schwartz and 16-year-old Paige Drury

According to Jake’s mother, the couple met while participating in a theatrical production in the sixth grade. After that, the guy always cares about the girl.

