The student ignored the advice of a friend and get rich

Студент проигнорировал совет друга и озолотился

A College student from Australia for the first time in my life bought a lottery ticket and hit the jackpot. This publication reports the UPI.

The Aussie said that he had decided for the first time to play the lottery in Perth in Cannington, although his friend advised him to refrain from doing so. “My friend tried to dissuade me from buying a ticket, as I always have bad luck”, he explained.

The student still ignored the advice of a friend and get rich. He made a killing 600 thousand Australian dollars. “When I realized I won, I literally pinched myself because I thought it was a dream,” he said.

Part of the prize, the winner decided to spend on the celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, lobster and beer.

